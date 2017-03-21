THE CHRISTIAN/SHI'A AXIS:

Saudi Arabia is losing its grip on big oil markets it once dominated amid a deep production cut that has reshaped global petroleum trade routes and benefited rivals like Iran, Russia and the U.S.





To stomach a steep production cut aimed at putting a floor under oil prices CLJ7, +0.64% , the world's biggest crude exporter is conceding ground to American shale producers and hastening a retreat from the U.S., people familiar with current Saudi policy said.