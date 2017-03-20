March 20, 2017
THE CHRISTIAN/SHI'A AXIS:
The fight to recapture Mosul is grinding closer to the mosque where ISIS declared its 'caliphate' (Tony Gamal-Gabriel and Edouard Guihaire in Baghdad, AFP)
Elite Iraqi forces said they were battling house by house in the Old City of Mosul on Saturday, inching towards the mosque where the Islamic State group proclaimed its "caliphate" in 2014.Iraq began an operation on February 19 to retake west Mosul, which is the last major Islamic State group urban bastion in the country and includes the Old City.
It would have been bad enough losing to the Crusaders, but ISIS couldn't even withstand the apostates.
