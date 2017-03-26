THE BOOKERS STILL HAVE THEIR JOBS:

White House official Boris Epshteyn, a combative Trump loyalist tasked with plugging the president's message on television, threatened earlier this year to pull all West Wing officials from appearing on Fox News after a tense appearance on anchor Bill Hemmer's show.





Epshteyn, according to multiple sources familiar with the exchange, got in a yelling match with a Fox News booker after Hemmer pressed him for details of President Donald Trump's controversial executive order cracking down on immigration from Muslim-majority countries -- a topic he was not expecting to be grilled on.





"Am I someone you want to make angry?" Epshteyn told the booker, the sources said. When he threatened to pull White House officials from the network, the fed-up booker had had enough.



