March 26, 2017
THE BOOKERS STILL HAVE THEIR JOBS:
Boris Epshteyn, Trump TV Surrogate, Is Leaving White House Job (MAGGIE HABERMAN, MARCH 25, 2017, NY Times)
White House official terrorizes network green rooms : Boris Epshteyn, who pushes Trump's message out on the airwaves, has offended network bookers and contributors across Washington. (ANNIE KARNI 03/07/17, Politico)
White House official Boris Epshteyn, a combative Trump loyalist tasked with plugging the president's message on television, threatened earlier this year to pull all West Wing officials from appearing on Fox News after a tense appearance on anchor Bill Hemmer's show.Epshteyn, according to multiple sources familiar with the exchange, got in a yelling match with a Fox News booker after Hemmer pressed him for details of President Donald Trump's controversial executive order cracking down on immigration from Muslim-majority countries -- a topic he was not expecting to be grilled on."Am I someone you want to make angry?" Epshteyn told the booker, the sources said. When he threatened to pull White House officials from the network, the fed-up booker had had enough."Go right ahead," the booker fired back, the sources said, aware that Epshteyn had no power to follow through on a threat that would have upended the administration's relationship with a sympathetic news network.
