THE ANGLOSPHERIC DIFFERENCE...:

On Monday, the New Yorker suggested that "the bizarre finale to Sunday night's Oscar ceremony brought to mind the theory--far from a joke--that humanity is living in a computer simulation gone haywire." Lest you think that such a self-evidently absurd theory is a mere cry for attention from a dying publication, the idea that we're all in the Matrix was actually seriously debated at the American Museum of Natural History's 2016 Isaac Asimov Memorial Debate.





The list of those partial to this theory include some of the most prominent scientific voices in our culture, and the debate was moderated by one of the most famous:





Moderator Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the museum's Hayden Planetarium, put the odds at 50-50 that our entire existence is a program on someone else's hard drive. "I think the likelihood may be very high," he said.





So how do people this smart end up advocating a theory this absurd? Simply put, because they're atheistic materialists smart enough to see the implications of their own religious and philosophical views.