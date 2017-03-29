THANKS, UR!:

A surplus of wheat and a strong U.S. dollar have created the worst economic downturn in American agriculture in decades. The market slump is clearly affecting the farming community of Claflin, Kansas, where stores are going out of business and banks have slowed on lending.





The Kansas Wheat Institute is looking for a way out of the crisis, and researchers there think the solution to the surplus lies on an island 1800 miles away.





"Wheat farmers would love to resume trade with Cuba" Aaron Harries, Vice President of Research and Operations at Kansas Wheat told VICE News.