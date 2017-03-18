THANKS, UR!:

A year after Cheniere Energy Inc.'s Louisiana terminal shipped the first exports of U.S. natural gas from shale, cargoes from the facility are fetching higher prices than ever.





The export price of liquefied gas from Sabine Pass rose as high as $7.52 per million British thermal units in January, topping last year's high of $6.21, according to an Energy Department report Friday. Fifteen tankers sailed from the terminal that month and in February, the most since commissioning began at the facility last year.