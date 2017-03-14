March 14, 2017
TELL HIM THE ACLU:
Checks and balances : Trump says he'll let the media decide where he donates his salary (Gabrielle Bluestone on Mar 13, 2017, VICE)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday confirmed reports that President Donald Trump has not been donating his salary to charity as he promised he would during the campaign. Instead, Spicer said, Trump is waiting until the end of the year to donate a lump sum in part so that the media can weigh in on the beneficiary.
