TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

The last time the UK emitted less carbon dioxide than it did in 2016, most Brits were still traveling by horse and carriage. [...]





Carbon emissions in 2016 fell by 5.8% compared with 2015, and the use of coal fell by a record 52% over the same period. More oil and gas was burned that year, but both are relatively cleaner fuels. The UK also generated more power from wind than coal for the first time ever last year.





The precipitous drop in coal use was attributed to UK's carbon tax, which doubled in 2015 to £18 ($22) per metric ton of CO2.