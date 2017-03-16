STOP ME, BEFORE I KILL AGAIN:



U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year, but indicated it was in no hurry to increase the pace of tightening.





In other words, they're just raising rates to prove her hawkish bona fides, even though economic conditions suggest lowering them is more appropriate. We've seen this play with Greenspan and Bernanke and it's always ends badly.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 16, 2017 8:02 AM

