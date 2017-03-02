March 2, 2017
SOMETHING ABOUT IVANKA:
Behind scenes, Ivanka encouraged Trump's change of tone: sources (Reuters, 3/02/17)
Behind the scenes at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was a key advocate for the more measured, less combative tone he struck in his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, officials said. [...]A senior White House official said Ivanka Trump made recommendations for the speech during a brainstorming session in the Oval Office on Sunday, helping her father decide on a new approach aimed at easing concerns over whether he had the right temperament to govern effectively.
Interesting how Bannon and Preibus fight over blame, but no one gets credit besides Ivanka and Jared. And, of course, Donald himself is a prop.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2017 8:08 AM