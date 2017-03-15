SOCIAL PROMOTION?:

Like many charter school networks, the Los Angeles-based Alliance College-Ready Public Schools boast eye-popping statistics: 95% of their low-income students graduate from high school and go on to college. Virtually all qualify to attend California state universities.





Its name notwithstanding, the network's own statistics suggest that few Alliance alumni are actually ready for the realities -- academic, social and financial -- of college. The vast majority drop out. In all, more than three-fourths of Alliance alumni don't earn a four-year college degree in the six years after they finish high school.





Publicly funded, but in most cases privately operated, charter schools like Alliance are poised to become a much bigger part of the USA's K-12 public education system. Yet even as their popularity rises, charters face a harsh reality: Most of the schools boast promising, often jaw-dropping high school graduation rates, but much like Alliance, their college success rates, on average, leave three of four students without a degree.