March 8, 2017
SO WE'VE ESTABLISHED THE FOREIGN AGENT PART...:
Former Trump aide Flynn says lobbying may have helped Turkey (STEPHEN BRAUN and CHAD DAY, Mar. 8, 2017, AP)
A lawyer for the former U.S. Army lieutenant general and intelligence chief said in paperwork filed Tuesday with the Justice Department's Foreign Agent Registration Unit that Flynn was voluntarily registering for lobbying that "could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey."
...now we're just haggling over the price....
