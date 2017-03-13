March 13, 2017
SO THEY WON'T BE PASSING THAT:
Republican health plan to make millions more uninsured (David Lawder, 3/13/17, Reuters)
Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday in a report that dealt a potential setback to President Donald Trump's first major legislative initiative.The eagerly awaited CBO report also forecast that 24 million more people would be uninsured in 2026 if the plan being considered in the House of Representatives were adopted. Obamacare enabled about 20 million previously uninsured Americans to obtain medical insurance.The CBO projected that 52 million people would be uninsured by 2026 if the bill became law, compared to 28 million who would not have coverage that year if former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law remained unchanged.
Under the GOP plan, rural voters could be charged more for health insurance than they make in a year (Jeva Lange, 3/13/17, The Week)
An analysis of the Republican health-care proposal by the consulting firm Oliver Wyman has found that the overhaul would hit rural areas intensely, and in some cases consumers could even owe more for a plan than they make in a year. "In Nebraska's Chase County, a 62-year-old currently earning about $18,000 a year could pay nearly $20,000 annually to get health-insurance coverage under the House GOP plan," writes The Wall Street Journal. Under the Affordable Care Act, that same person would owe $760 a year toward premiums, the Journal notes."It is disproportionately affecting the rural," explained Dianna Welch, an actuary at Oliver Wyman.
Sheep, meet shears.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 13, 2017 5:29 PM
« WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW: | Main | C'MON, MAN, HIS LAPDOGS JUST SPENT A WEEK PRETENDING OBAMA DID IT...: »