March 26, 2017
Slow Cooker Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches (Sabrine, 2/22/17, Dinner then Dessert)
Ingredients
- 4-5 pounds chuck roast
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 can can condensed French onion soup 10.5 ounces
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup beer we like Strand Brewing Company, any dark beer will work though
- 1 inch yellow onion sliced into 1/4" slices
- 8 ounces crimini mushrooms sliced
- 1 inch green bell pepper sliced into 1/4" slices
- 6 hoagie rolls
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Cheez Whiz or Provolone Cheese
Season the chuck roast with the Kosher salt and pepper (if you are sensitive to sodium, adjust to your taste or you can even leave the salt out altogether since you're adding broth and soup).
Instructions
Heat your pan (or if you can brown in your slow cooker, do it in that insert to medium high.
Add the canola oil and when it ripples and is hot add in the roast and brown, deeply, for 4-5 minutes on each side.
In your slow cooker add the beef, the beef broth, the french onion soup, Worcestershire sauce, and the beer. [...]
Cook on low for 8 hours.
Add in the onion, mushrooms, and bell pepper in the last hour of cooking.
To serve, toast your hoagie rolls with a bit of butter spread onto the cut sides.
With a very sharp knife cut your beef against the grain.
Add your cheese of choice, some of the meat and top with the cooked veggies.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2017 8:31 AM