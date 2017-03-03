SHOULD HAVE USED HILLARY'S SERVER:

Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana's governor, according to public records obtained by the Indianapolis Star.





The newspaper reported on Thursday that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at his residence during his four years as governor.





The governor also faced email security issues.





Pence's AOL account was subjected to a phishing scheme last spring, before he was chosen by Donald Trump to join the GOP presidential ticket.