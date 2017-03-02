SHE ALMOST HAS IT:

March 2, 2017

Women Have 'Chick Flicks.' What About Men? (GLORIA STEINEM, MARCH 2, 2017, NY Times)

I was on a flight from New York to Seattle recently when a long delay on the tarmac prompted the airline to offer us a free movie. As the flight attendant read the choices aloud, a young man across the aisle said, "I don't watch chick flicks!"

I knew what he meant, and so did the woman sitting next to me. A "chick flick" is one that has more dialogue than car chases, more relationships than special effects, and whose suspense comes more from how people live than from how they get killed.

I wasn't challenging his preference, but I did question the logic of his term. [...]

Still, this was not the problem of the guy on the plane. He was just trying to find a movie he wanted to watch. His "chick flick" label might help him avoid certain movies, but shouldn't he have a label to guide him toward movies he actually liked?

The key difference, of course, lies in the type of relationship depicted.  If the guy ends up with the woman it's a chick flick.  If he ends alone (or dead, preferably in the obligatory crucifix scene, or with other men, which is the same thing) it's a guy flick:

Casablanca

Shane

The Maltese Falcon

The Magnificent Seven

The Searchers

The Great Escape

The Godfather

Spartacus

The Sand Pebbles

Bridge on the River Kwai

Double Indemnity

Sunset Boulevard

Lawrence of Arabia

Citizen Kane

Gone With the Wind

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Cool Hand Luke

On the Waterfront

Chinatown

Gladiator

Master and Commander

Braveheart

Patton

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Exorcist

Pulp Fiction

