REFORM, NOT REPEAL:





House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally canceled a vote on his Obamacare repeal bill for a second time, repudiating President Donald Trump who has threatened to walk away from health care reform if the measure does not pass on Friday.













The number that should terrify Republicans: voters generally said they'd reelect their member of Congress 44-38, but after being told about their member's support for the health care bill, that shifted to 45-38 in favor of a Democratic challenger.





Now put W and the UR in charge of making some proposals that get us to universal coverage with market-based plans.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 24, 2017 3:52 PM

