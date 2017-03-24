March 24, 2017
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
House Republicans pull health care bill (Stephen Collinson, Dana Bash, Phil Mattingly, Deirdre Walsh, Lauren Fox and MJ Lee, 3/24/17, CNN)
House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally canceled a vote on his Obamacare repeal bill for a second time, repudiating President Donald Trump who has threatened to walk away from health care reform if the measure does not pass on Friday.
New poll shows GOP support plummets with Trumpcare backing (Shane Savitsky, 3/24/17, Axios)
The number that should terrify Republicans: voters generally said they'd reelect their member of Congress 44-38, but after being told about their member's support for the health care bill, that shifted to 45-38 in favor of a Democratic challenger.
Now put W and the UR in charge of making some proposals that get us to universal coverage with market-based plans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 24, 2017 3:52 PM