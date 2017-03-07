March 7, 2017
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
Conservatives pan House Obamacare repeal bill (RACHAEL BADE 03/06/17, Politico)
A handful of House conservatives on Monday evening criticized GOP leaderships' newly released Obamacare replacement bill, foreshadowing trouble for the repeal effort even after leaders tried to assuage the far-right.Some House Freedom Caucus members dismissed the bill as creating a new "entitlement program" by offering health care tax credits to low-income Americans. A Republican Study Committee memo sent to chiefs of staff, obtained by POLITICO, echoed those comments and blasted the bill's continuation of the Medicaid expansion for three years."This is Obamacare by a different form," former Freedom Caucus chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told POLITICO. "They're still keeping the taxes in place and Medicaid expansion, and they're starting a new entitlement."
It even keeps the Heritage mandate, as any reform bill has to.
