REFORM, NOT REPEAL:

The question now is: will Republicans make these metrics better--or worse?





9 out of 10 working adults have health insurance.1





3 out of 4 working-age adults have no gaps in coverage over the course of a year.2





19 out of 20 children have health insurance.3





No Americans are denied coverage due to pre-existing conditions such as pregnancy or cancer.4





No American is dying or going bankrupt because they exhausted their health care coverage.5





Employer-sponsored coverage has held steady.6 [...]





Access to primary care through community health centers has increased steadily for the past five years, for a total increase of 25%.13





The number of primary care providers has grown steadily for the past five years, for a total increase of 18%.14





Hospitals have seen a steady decline in unpaid medical bills starting in 2012.15 [...]





Health care inflation over the last six years has averaged one-half of 1%.18