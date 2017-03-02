March 2, 2017
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
Think You Can Do Better? The Obamacare Standard (David Kendall, March 1, 2017, Third Way)
The question now is: will Republicans make these metrics better--or worse?9 out of 10 working adults have health insurance.13 out of 4 working-age adults have no gaps in coverage over the course of a year.219 out of 20 children have health insurance.3No Americans are denied coverage due to pre-existing conditions such as pregnancy or cancer.4No American is dying or going bankrupt because they exhausted their health care coverage.5Employer-sponsored coverage has held steady.6 [...]Access to primary care through community health centers has increased steadily for the past five years, for a total increase of 25%.13The number of primary care providers has grown steadily for the past five years, for a total increase of 18%.14Hospitals have seen a steady decline in unpaid medical bills starting in 2012.15 [...]Health care inflation over the last six years has averaged one-half of 1%.18
