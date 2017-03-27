RACIST FROM THE START:

Bannon's interest in this agenda predated his association with Trump. One evening in January 2013, two guests showed up for dinner at the Capitol Hill townhouse that Bannon liked to call the Breitbart Embassy. One was the man Bannon would later describe to me as his "mentor": Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama. The other was Sessions's top aide and protégé, a jittery 27-year-old named Stephen Miller.





Two months earlier, Obama decisively defeated Mitt Romney in the presidential election, prompting Priebus, then the chairman of the Republican National Committee, to commission an analysis of the state of the party and its future, known colloquially in Washington as the "autopsy," which would be delivered that spring. The only certainty was that the report would urge Republicans to court the growing Latino electorate -- which had voted for Obama by a 44-point margin that November -- by championing comprehensive immigration reform. The three men at the dinner table that night were among the few Republicans in town who thoroughly rejected that conclusion.