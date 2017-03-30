PLAY BALL!:

For fun, I simulated the 2017 season, and let's see how the Diamondbacks did





Over .500 and only a few games out of the Wild Card is better than I could imagine. It would certainly be a good building block to the future, but I'm not sure I want to live in the world where the Dodgers win over 100 games.





Old fans of the OOTP series won't find too much new and groundbreaking here, but new features are fun to play with. Anybody new to the series might find it overwhelming, but it's a lot of fun, and can be educational as to the nuts and bolts of how MLB team roster construction happens. It may prevent you from posting a comment on this website to the effect of "WHY DON'T THEY BRING UP (person not on 40-man roster) AND SEND DOWN (person on majors contract with no options and it actually doing okay)!"





You know who you are.





Embrace it.