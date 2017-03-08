ONLY THE LEFT/RIGHT TAKES HIM SERIOUSLY:

Some people greeted Trump's claim credulously. The president's cheering section believed him, of course. So did some of his most bitter foes. Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean took it as a given that Trump was right about being wiretapped, but said that it proved that a judge had "found probable cause that Trump was engaging in criminal activity."





But just because people with varying views have reasons to believe Trump doesn't mean he's right.





There was just enough in the news to buttress the story for the believers. Reports for Heat Street, the Guardian and the BBC over several months had suggested, with thin sourcing, that the FBI had sought to monitor transactions involving Trump aides. Of course, even if those reports are true, they do not establish what Trump alleged: that Obama had personally ordered the surveillance. They don't even establish that Trump himself was being surveilled, or that the surveillance took the form of wiretapping. [...]





Nothing Trump's own administration has said or done so far indicates that it takes his accusations seriously. And that starts at the top with the president himself. Trump explicitly accused his predecessor of misconduct on the level of "Watergate," and then moved on to tweeting about his feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger.