OFFICIAL OR UNOFFICIAL?:

Sebastian Gorka, President Trump's top counter-terrorism adviser, is a formal member of a Hungarian far-right group that is listed by the U.S. State Department as having been "under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany" during World War II, leaders of the organization have told the Forward.





The elite order, known as the Vitézi Rend, was established as a loyalist group by Admiral Miklos Horthy, who ruled Hungary as a staunch nationalist from 1920 to October 1944. A self-confessed anti-Semite, Horthy imposed restrictive Jewish laws prior to World War II and collaborated with Hitler during the conflict. His cooperation with the Nazi regime included the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Jews into Nazi hands.





Gorka's membership in the organization -- if these Vitézi Rend leaders are correct, and if Gorka did not disclose this when he entered the United States as an immigrant -- could have implications for his immigration status. The State Department's Foreign Affairs Manual specifies that members of the Vitézi Rend "are presumed to be inadmissible" to the country under the Immigration and Nationality Act.