NOT EXACTLY HAMILTON VS JEFFERSON...:

Inside the White House, they are dismissed by their rivals as "the Democrats."





Outspoken, worldly and polished, this coterie of ascendant Manhattan business figures-turned-presidential advisers is scrambling the still-evolving power centers swirling around President Trump.





Led by Gary Cohn and Dina Powell -- two former Goldman Sachs executives often aligned with Trump's eldest daughter and his son-in-law -- the group and its broad network of allies are the targets of suspicion, loathing and jealousy from their more ideological West Wing colleagues.





On the other side are the Republican populists driving much of Trump's nationalist agenda and confrontations, led by chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, who has grown closer to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in part to counter the New Yorkers.





As Trump's administration enters its third month, the constant jockeying and backbiting among senior staff is further inflaming tensions at a time when the White House is struggling on numerous fronts -- from the endangered health-care bill to the controversial budget to the hundreds of top jobs still vacant throughout the government.