March 6, 2017
NO WONDER HE'S TRYING TO BLAME THE UR:
CNN/ORC poll: Most back special prosecutor for Russia investigation (Jennifer Agiesta, 3/06/17, CNN)
About two-thirds of Americans say a special prosecutor should investigate contacts between Russians and Trump campaign associates, according to a new CNN/ORC poll, and 55% say they are at least somewhat concerned by reports that some connected to the Trump campaign had contact with suspected Russian operatives.
The investigation should be public though. A special prosecutor will take too long.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 6, 2017 6:21 PM