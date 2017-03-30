NO VITO DMITRIJEVIC, HE:

Things haven't gone well for the Cosmos since those glory years of the late 1970s. The NASL - at the time the top soccer league in America - folded in 1984, and the Cosmos were dissolved in a year later.





The team was revived in 2010, but now it plays in the second tier of US football. The Cosmos have actually managed to attract a couple of big names in recent years - Raul, who played 741 times for Real Madrid, briefly played there in 2015 - but as recently as December the club was laying off players amid rumors of financial uncertainty.





This might have had something to do with the location of the tryout: an isolated football field near the Rockaway peninsula on the southern tip of Long Island. On the day of the tryout there was a biting wind sweeping in from the Atlantic, and according to my phone, the temperature felt like 14F.





This presented a problem. I'd only brought a football shirt and shorts. Most of the other players were wearing tracksuit tops or long-sleeved jerseys.





I had to improvise. When I eventually trotted onto the pitch, past New York Cosmos head coach Giovanni Savarese - capped 30 times for Venezuela - I was wearing a grey fisherman's knit sweater. I'm sure it didn't help my cause. I've never seen Cristiano Ronaldo play in a cardigan.





Still, I took up my position at centre-back, and as the whistle blew I noticed Savarese eating a bag of potato chips while talking on the phone on the touchline.