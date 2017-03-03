March 3, 2017
NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
Iowa Pol's Bio Changed After 'Sizzler U' Discrepancy Emerges (CORKY SIEMASZKO, 3/02/17, NBC)
An Iowa lawmaker who is pushing a controversial bill that caps the number of Democrats that state universities can hire as professors claimed on a government website that he got a "business degree" from the "Forbco Management school."But State Sen. Mark Chelgren's alleged alma mater is actually a company that operated a Sizzler steak house franchise in southern California and he doesn't have a "degree," Ed Failor, a spokesman for the Iowa State Republicans, told NBC News.
Running a restaurant is probably as good a preparation as getting an MBA.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 3, 2017 7:22 AM