NICELY PLAYED:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose emphasis on welcoming refugees has been at odds with the harsher stance of the Trump administration, on Wednesday night brought Ivanka Trump to a Broadway show that celebrates generosity toward foreigners in need.





The surprise pairing at the new musical "Come From Away" was rich with symbolism, as Mr. Trudeau tries to maintain his country's close relationship with the United States despite substantial differences in public policy. Ms. Trump, the president's daughter and a close adviser, sat in Row F between Mr. Trudeau and Nikki R. Haley, the American ambassador to the United Nations, and directly behind a former Canadian prime minister, Jean Chrétien.