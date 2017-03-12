MANNERS ARE MALE:





Guadalupe began with the assumption that Trump's aggressive behavior would seem even more unpalatable coming from a female candidate and Clinton's informed responses would seem more authoritative coming from a man. But when the performance was staged in the Provincetown Playhouse in New York in January, the audience reacted in unexpected ways. [...]





"In the real debates I thought Hillary won hands down, [but] this has totally made me question my judgment."





"Tonight was a bit frightening as I experienced myself what I always thought is true of "others:" the speed and ease with which I can be manipulated by form. Sobering experience."





"I was a Trump voter and went into this expecting to love Brenda King and hate Jonathan Gordon. I came out mixed. I definitely liked parts of Brenda King's performance, and could've seen myself voting for her, but moments when I cheered for Trump also came off as overdone or grating or too consumed with style over substance."





"I went into this experience disliking both Trump and Clinton and that remains unchanged, but this certainly makes me wonder if we put candidates into boxes too easily. Are we perhaps too harsh with some and too lenient on others purely because of the way they come across?"





"I found it so fascinating both in terms of questioning my views on gender and how it affects how I see people and the exercise itself. I was expecting to be more hostile to the woman but actually found myself "supporting" her and even viewing her as a likeable person despite the fact it was all Trump's words. Shows how perceptions can manipulate your views."





"I finally understand the "bubble" that some people keep referring to--I feel like I can comprehend how and why the populist message of Donald Trump resonated with so many people. I can also see how frustrating and off-putting Hillary Clinton was for many people--especially people who had a negative opinion of her."