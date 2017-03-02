March 2, 2017
MAINTAIN? THAT SHIP DONE SAILED:
Top Republicans call on Sessions to recuse himself from Russia investigation (Karoun Demirjian, March 2, 2017, Washington Post)
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during an appearance on MSNBC that Sessions should bow out to maintain "the trust of the American people."Minutes later, House Oversight and Government Reform committee chairman Jason Chaffetz joined McCarthy's call, tweeting that "AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself."
