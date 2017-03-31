March 31, 2017
LET MY HOUSE ELVES GO...:Harry Potter Haggadah casts spell (LARRY YUDELSON March 30, 2017, Jewish Standard)
[N]ot every Haggadah matches the seder's four sons and four cups to the four houses of Hogwarts, the magical academy that was the setting for the Harry Potter books and films."The (unofficial) Hogwarts Haggadah" came out two weeks ago and already has sold 5,000 copies. Written by Rabbi Moshe Rosenberg, who lives in Queens and teaches at the SAR Academy in Riverdale, it includes the full text of the Haggadah in Hebrew and English."Children will find catalysts for their thinking about slavery and freedom as they explain the parallels between Harry's tribulations and triumphs and our experiences in Egypt and the Exodus," explained Dr. Blau, reviewing the book this week in the email list of Bar Ilan University's Lookstein Institute for Jewish Education. She added that her grandchildren found the book "awesome."
