LET MY HOUSE ELVES GO...:

[N]ot every Haggadah matches the seder's four sons and four cups to the four houses of Hogwarts, the magical academy that was the setting for the Harry Potter books and films.





"The (unofficial) Hogwarts Haggadah" came out two weeks ago and already has sold 5,000 copies. Written by Rabbi Moshe Rosenberg, who lives in Queens and teaches at the SAR Academy in Riverdale, it includes the full text of the Haggadah in Hebrew and English.



