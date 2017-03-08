LEAVING THE WEST:





The measure, passed on Monday night, received little notice in Israel, but by Tuesday it set off alarms in the United States, where Israel's critics and some of its most loyal Jewish supporters alike warned that it would further isolate the country.





Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the president of the Union for Reform Judaism, the largest Jewish movement in North America, said in a telephone interview from Jerusalem: "It's going to be a giant sign up by the door of the Jewish state: 'Don't come unless you agree with everything we're doing here.' I don't know what kind of democracy makes that statement."