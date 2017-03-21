LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Cameron began his 94th Stephen A. Ogden Jr. '60 Memorial Lecture on International Affairs at a full Pizzitola Sports Center with humor, which drew laughter and applause - first, but hardly last of the afternoon, hosted by Brown president Christina Paxson.





Head of the British government from 2010 until last year, when the U.K. cast its Brexit vote, Cameron quipped that one of the advantages of leaving office is "I don't have to listen any more to the wiretaps of Donald Trump's conversations."