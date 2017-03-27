March 27, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Bahrain alleges Iran-backed group planned assassinations (AP, March 27, 2017)
Bahrain is alleging a 14-member group backed by Iran planned assassinations in the island kingdom.The Interior Ministry issued a statement early Monday saying 11 members of the group "are suspected of receiving overseas military training under the supervision of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah in Iraq."
Bahrain too is entitled to consensual government.
