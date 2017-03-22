KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





They are nicknamed "kamikaze" drones. Houthi forces and those aligned with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Yemen are using them to target the missile-defense systems of Saudi-led coalition forces, weapons analysts say. [...]





Government forces dominate in the south and east of the impoverished country on the tip of the Arabian Peninsula, but Houthis, who are an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, control the larger towns in the northwest, including the capital, Sana'a.





CAR researchers report that Houthi- and Saleh-aligned forces employ many of the drones to target the Saudi coalition's Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.





"They do so by crashing the UAVs into the systems' radar sets (specifically the circular main phased arrays) -- directing the UAVs by programming their systems with open-source GPS coordinates of the Patriots' positions," researchers said.





"While the coalition deploys Patriot systems to counter missile threats, the destruction of the Patriots' radar systems enables Houthi- and Saleh-aligned forces to target coalition assets with volleys of missile fire unhindered," they added.





The use of these drones illustrates the Houthi- and Saleh-aligned forces' ability to employ low-cost technology against the coalition's sophisticated military assets, researchers said.