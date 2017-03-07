March 7, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
2,100 Iran fighters said killed in Iraq, Syria (AFP, March 7, 2017)
More than 2,000 fighters sent from Iran have been killed in Iraq and Syria, the head of Iran's veterans' affairs office said Tuesday."Some 2,100 martyrs have been martyred so far in Iraq or other places defending the holy mausoleums," Mohammad Ali Shahidi told the state-run IRNA news agency.
Their boots; our air power--an ideal division of responsibilities.
