March 17, 2017
KEEP IT CLASSY, LITTLE FINGER!:
In awkward exchange, Trump seems to ignore Merkel's handshake request (MADELINE CONWAY, 03/17/17, Politico)
In an exchange caught on video, photographers gathered around Trump and Merkel in the Oval Office early Friday afternoon and suggested that the two leaders shake hands for the camera.Merkel, a U.S. ally regarded highly by former President Barack Obama, turned toward Trump and asked, "Do you want to have a handshake?"Trump, who seemed to be grimacing as he sat alongside Merkel, did not respond. He continued looking forward as the cameras rolled.
