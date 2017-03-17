KEEP IT CLASSY, LITTLE FINGER!:

In an exchange caught on video, photographers gathered around Trump and Merkel in the Oval Office early Friday afternoon and suggested that the two leaders shake hands for the camera.





Merkel, a U.S. ally regarded highly by former President Barack Obama, turned toward Trump and asked, "Do you want to have a handshake?"





Trump, who seemed to be grimacing as he sat alongside Merkel, did not respond. He continued looking forward as the cameras rolled.