JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:

For all of Donald Trump's talk of building a border wall and deporting 11 million unauthorized immigrants who are mainly Hispanic -- and for all of the enduring contention over illegal immigration -- immigrants to the U.S. are now more likely to come from Asia than from Mexico or Latin America.





And compared with Americans overall, immigrants today are disproportionately well-educated and entrepreneurial. They are transforming the nation in ways largely ignored by the political jousting over how immigration is affecting America's culture, economy and national security.





As of three years ago, Census figures show, India and China eclipsed Mexico as the top sources of U.S. immigrants, whether authorized or not. In 2013, 147,000 Chinese immigrants and 129,000 Indians came to the U.S., compared with 125,000 Mexicans. Most of the Asian immigrants arrived in the United States legally, through work, student or family visas.





Immigrants are also more likely now to be U.S. citizens. Nearly half of immigrants older than 25 -- 18 million people -- are naturalized citizens, compared with 30 percent back in 2000, according to Census figures.