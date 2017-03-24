JEFF SESSIONS IN A SKIRT:

Le Pen has expressed pro-Russian views and favors closer integration between France and Russia. The far-right politician has publicly stated that she sees the disputed region of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as part of Russia and wants the European Union to remove sanctions on Moscow.





"I see no reasons that would justify the current hostile attitude of the French authorities toward Russia," said Le Pen on Friday, according to TASS. "We have always believed that Russia and France need to maintain and develop the ties that have bound us for a long time."