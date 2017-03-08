IT'S NOT ABOUT THE rIGHT; IT'S ABOUT THEIR CONSTITUENTS...:

Conservatives in the House openly rebelled Tuesday against legislation backed by their leadership to repeal and replace ­ObamaCare, sowing doubts about whether the legislation can pass.





The rollout for the long-awaited healthcare plan, released Monday evening, was rocky. It was panned on the right as a retreat from full repeal, pilloried on the left as a tax giveaway to the rich, and criticized from the center as potentially stripping insurance from millions of people. [...]





After a meeting later Tuesday evening, Freedom Caucus members said leadership doesn't have enough support.





"Right now the Speaker of the House does not have the votes to pass this bill unless he's got substantial Democratic support," Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said.

The conservatives vowed to reintroduce the same ­ObamaCare legislation that passed Congress in 2015 but was vetoed by then-President Obama. That bill would repeal all of ­ObamaCare's taxes and mandates and eliminate its Medicaid expansion.





The leadership-backed legislation also took heavy fire from outside conservative groups, including the Club for Growth, Heritage Action and Americans for Prosperity, which is backed by the billionaire GOP mega-donors Charles and David Koch. They saddled the plan with names like "RyanCare" and "­ObamaCare lite" and attacked centrist Republicans who fear the measure already goes too far.