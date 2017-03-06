IT'S HIS MODUS OPERANDI:

[I]n far-right, conspiracy-fixated circles, many believe the these anti-Semitic threats are in fact "false flags," nefariously carried out by Jews in order to tear down Trump.





Analysts call this Jewish "false flag" allegation one of the oldest -- and most effective -- anti-Semitic "dog whistles" out there: silent to most, but loud and clear to others.





"Most Americans don't acknowledge the meaning on a conscious level," said Chip Berlet, author of the 2000 book "Right-Wing Populism In America: Too Close For Comfort." "But a handful will hear Trump's words as an encouragement to act out against the people who they believe are behind the 'false flag subversions.'"





What exactly is a false flag?





It is a naval term originally -- describing when a ship would fly a flag other than its own to deceive an enemy. In more contemporary parlance, the term has taken off in conspiracist circles of all political persuasions.





Jews regularly find themselves accused of secretly carrying out attacks or orchestrating disasters -- 9/11, Sandy Hook, Charlie Hebdo, even the Holocaust -- to further their own goals.





Such views were once relegated to the fringe. But with Trump's rise -- and his coziness with such figures as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones -- these beliefs are in the mainstream.