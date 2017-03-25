IT'S HARD TO GOVERN AMERICA WHEN YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND AMERICANS:





[I]t was the biggest defeat of Mr. Trump's young presidency, which has suffered many. His travel ban has been blocked by the courts. Allegations of questionable ties to the Russian government forced out his national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn. Tensions with key allies such as Germany, Britain and Australia are high, and Mr. Trump's approval ratings are at historic lows.

Republican leaders were willing to tolerate Mr. Trump's foibles with the promise that he would sign into law their conservative agenda. The collective defeat of the health care effort could strain that tolerance.









The American people, like the citizenry of every developed democracy, considers health care a right--considers providing access to health care to be one of the core functions of the federal government. Indeed, one of the ways Donald made himself tolerable to voters was to promise that Trumpcare would expand Obamacare so that every American would have health coverage.





Paul Ryan then proceeded to craft a bill that was designed to get the support of Republicans who oppose the provision of health care to anyone but not to get a single vote from Democrats, who universally support the goal.





There are plenty of Third Way improvements the GOP could make to our health care system that would drive down its cost and drive up personal savings, but none of them are possible until they party accepts the reality that it will get them by trading universailty.





On the other hand, the party can continue to undermine Obamacare and we'll end up with a National Health system like all our peers. That would cut the cost of health care roughly in half, which would be worthwhile, but it would be a blown opportunity to expand personal wealth.







Posted by Orrin Judd at March 25, 2017 7:39 AM

