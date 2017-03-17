IT'S ALL WOGS SINCE THE FILTHY SCOTS:

March 17, 2017
Net US Immigration Rate Well within Historical Norm (Daniel Griswold, 3/17/17, Mercatus Center)
The chart shows the net annual immigration rate to the United States per 1,000 population by decade since the federal government began keeping official records in 1820. Expressed as a share of the population, the current rate of immigration to the United States is actually well within the norm of our historical experience.
