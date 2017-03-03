IT'S A HELPFUL IDENTIFIER OF THE TRUE BELIEVERS:

[W]hat makes the apparently friendly meetings so remarkable isn't simply that they are now at the center of another Trump-Russia scandal. It's that Sessions, for nearly 20 years, was considered among the most reliably hard-line of Russia hawks in the Senate.





That position began to change as the Alabama senator moved closer to candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle. By the time he was fully a member of the Trump team, Sessions had changed his messaging on Russia so notably that it became a point of reportorial interest, with USA Today noting that his "tough talk about the threat Russia poses to the U.S. and its allies in Europe" had "undergone some revisions."





The news of Sessions's meetings with the Russian ambassador raises serious ethical and legal question because it directly contradicted his own testimony in January during his Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for attorney general.





But it also raises a set of broader and more explosive questions: What changed for Jeff Sessions when he entered Trump's orbit that turned him from a Russia hawk into someone eager to do business with the Kremlin? And what does all this coziness between Trump administration surrogates and Moscow mean for US policy, the election, and the country?