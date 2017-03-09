March 9, 2017
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
Oil prices dive 5 percent as U.S. crude inventories balloon (Devika Krishna Kumar, 3/08/17, Reuters)
The Fed is about to make a big mistake...again....Oil prices plunged 5 percent to their lowest levels this year on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories surged much more than expected to a record high, stoking concerns a global glut could persist even as OPEC tries to prop up prices with output curbs. [...]The big daily price slide could signal a steep downward move if speculators are beginning to unwind long positions in crude oil, which were close to a record, traders and analysts said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2017 8:18 AM