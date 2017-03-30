IT TOOK ELECTING A BUSINESSMAN...:

March 30, 2017
Coal Mining Jobs Trump Would Bring Back No Longer Exist (HIROKO TABUCHI, MARCH 29, 2017, NY Times)
In Decatur, Ill., far from the coal mines of Appalachia, Caterpillar engineers are working on the future of mining: mammoth haul trucks that drive themselves.The trucks have no drivers, not even remote operators. Instead, the 850,000-pound vehicles rely on self-driving technology, the latest in an increasingly autonomous line of trucks and drills that are removing some of the human element from digging for coal.When President Trump moved on Tuesday to dismantle the Obama administration's climate change efforts, he promised it would bring coal-mining jobs back to America. But the jobs he alluded to -- hardy miners in mazelike tunnels with picks and shovels -- have steadily become vestiges of the past.Pressured by cheap and abundant natural gas, coal is in a precipitous decline, now making up just a third of electricity generation in the United States. Renewables are fast becoming competitive with coal on price. Electricity sales are trending downward, and coal exports are falling.All the while, the coal industry has been replacing workers with machines and explosives.
...to give us our first president--since the Jeffersonians--with no comprehension of economics.
Why states are pushing ahead with clean energy despite Trump's embrace of coal (Bill Ritter, Jr., 3/30/17, The Conversation)
The fact is that the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan codified where the utility industry was already going. With publicly announced retirements, roughly 45 percent of the existing coal capacity in the western grid will be retired by 2030. According to utility integrated resource plans, by 2026, just shy of half of the total energy in the West will be generated from zero-emitting resources.The 11 western states that my center had been convening around implementation of the Clean Power Plan are, collectively, in compliance with the plan's 2026 targets under business as usual. Ironically, removing the Clean Power Plan just eliminates a potential for market-based emission trading that would lower costs to consumers and provide some states with a glide path to meet their targets.This is not to say that the regulatory rollbacks in President Trump's order will have no impact. The international community, which crafted the landmark Paris Accord, will not have the benefit of U.S. leadership on climate change. Other nations will fill that void - while reaping the economic rewards of serving a growing global market with low-carbon technologies. One of the most troubling long-term impacts of these actions will be a declining global view of America as a source of innovation and investment.
