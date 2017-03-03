INEXTRICABLE:





Sitting on a barstool in front of Jamila Woods, Donnie Trumpet, the Social Experiment, and an all-black church choir, Chance gave a performance of "Sunday Candy" that was slower and more deliberate than the mixtape version. He told us of his grandmother and her love, of Christmas dinners, and of Sundays at church, all wrapped in the harmonies of Jamila Woods and the church choir's refrain. The link between Chance's grandmother and religion--the clear theme of the performance--carried the rapper to the end of the song, where he stood up began freestyling to the musical collective's now spirited improvisation. It was at this point during the performance that he name-dropped Jason Van Dyke, an officer charged with the murder of Laquan McDonald, before finishing an impressive flow and bringing an end to the performance.





You don't have to read between the lines to get the point: Chance wasn't afraid to go onto a stage as wildly popular as SNL's and be his authentic self--and this included rapping about his Christianity.





The performance did more than signal the trajectory of Chance's musical evolution: It gave us insight into his unique brand of Christianity. It isn't the stuff of coffee shop devotionals and megachurches. It's not practiced in weekday young adult services. It isn't hipster holiness, either; it doesn't aspire to be cool or convenient, but vital. It looks like a grandmother, descended from slaves, at a black church in her Sunday best. And it's precious and resilient in the same way an heirloom is. Chance's religion is inextricably linked to blackness through family and community, and to an enduring hope through the uniquely black suffering that necessitates it.





In Chance's music, the themes of Christianity, blackness, and hope/joy take many forms. Sometimes they are bound together brilliantly in a single line like in "How Great" ("Good God, the gift of freedom/Hosanna Santa invoked and woke up slaves from Southampton to Chatham Manor"). Other times one of the themes stands out above the others, like in the joyful anthem "No Problem." But seldom are they ever separated.





That last part is important. Like a number of other rap artists who have brought Christianity to the forefront of their art, Chance finds his songs co-opted by mainstream Christian thought, particularly by young Christians who appreciate that he is unafraid to praise God in front of large audiences. But this praise is often absent of depth, crumbling when it is confronted with nuance. For example, the idea of rejecting rap as art but loving what Chance does is flawed--if you don't like rap and its complexities, his message isn't made for you. If you find yourself reflexively saying "actually, all lives matter" any time someone says that black lives matter, or asking "well, what about black-on-black crime" whenever someone talks about police brutality, but then cheer on Chance because he mentioned God at the Grammys, you're deluding yourself. Of course, just because it is not made for everyone does not mean that everyone can't acknowledge it. But giving Chance's Christianity nuance is important for whom it reaches.