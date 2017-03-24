IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR AMERICANS:

The day should have been one of glory and celebration for five fourth-graders.





The Pleasant Run Elementary students had just won a robotics challenge at Plainfield High School, and the students -- new to bot competition this year -- were one step closer to the Vex IQ State Championship.





The team is made up of 9- and 10-year-olds. Two are African American and three are Latino.





As the group, called the Pleasant Run PantherBots, and their parents left the challenge last month in Plainfield, Ind., competing students from other Indianapolis-area schools and their parents were waiting for them in the parking lot.





"Go back to Mexico!" two or three kids screamed at their brown-skin peers and their parents, according to some who were there.





This verbal attack had spilled over from the gymnasium. While the children were competing, one or two parents disparaged the Pleasant Run kids with racist comments -- and loud enough for the Pleasant Run families to hear.





"They were pointing at us and saying that 'Oh my God, they are champions of the city all because they are Mexican. They are Mexican, and they are ruining our country,' " said Diocelina Herrera, the mother of PantherBot Angel Herrera-Sanchez.





These are minority students from the east side of the city, poor kids from a Title I school.



