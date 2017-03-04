IGNORE THE FAT CONTROLLER:

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis wants to tap the former U.S. ambassador to Egypt, Anne Patterson, as his undersecretary of defense for policy, but the Pentagon chief is running into resistance from White House officials, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.





If nominated and confirmed, Patterson would hold the fourth most powerful position at the Pentagon - and would effectively be the top civilian in the Defense Department, since both Mattis and his deputy, Robert Work, were military officers.





As ambassador to Egypt between 2011 and 2013, Patterson worked closely with former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi and his Islamist government. She came under fire for cultivating too close a relationship with the regime and for discouraging protests against it--and White House officials are voicing concerns about those decisions now.





The skirmish surrounding Patterson's nomination is the latest in a series of personnel battles that have played out between Mattis and the White House, with each side rejecting the names offered up by the other while the Pentagon remains empty. The White House has yet to nominate a single undersecretary or deputy secretary to the Defense Department, while Work, Mattis's deputy, is an Obama administration holdover who only agreed to stay on until the secretary taps a deputy of his own.





A similar tug of war has played out between the White House and other agency chiefs, most notably Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whom the president denied his top choice for deputy secretary of state last month.





But it is Mattis who's dug in most stubbornly, insisting on staffing his own department. "Mattis is a guy who cares very much about personnel," said a Mattis friend. "He doesn't want people off the tracks that he has laid down and that he's running his train on."