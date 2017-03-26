March 26, 2017
IDEALLY WE'D UTILIZE THE SYRIA STRATEGY...:
US says Afghanistan airstrike killed senior al-Qaeda leader (AFP, March 26, 2017)
A US drone strike in eastern Afghanistan on March 19 killed senior Al-Qaeda military commander Qari Yasin, who has been linked to numerous attacks in his native Pakistan, the US military confirmed on Saturday."The death of Qari Yasin is evidence that terrorists who defame Islam and deliberately target innocent people will not escape justice," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement.
...and get the Taliban to try and re-establish a state, also known as a free-fire zone.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2017 9:36 AM